NSW government 'exploring' using Stockton Centre, Tomaree Lodge for crisis accommodation

May 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Rose Jackson, Kate Washington and Tim Crakanthorp at a media conference in August calling on the then Coalition government to use the Stockton Centre for crisis accommodation. Picture by Simone De Peak
Rose Jackson, Kate Washington and Tim Crakanthorp at a media conference in August calling on the then Coalition government to use the Stockton Centre for crisis accommodation. Picture by Simone De Peak

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says the state government is exploring how disused Tomaree Lodge and the Stockton Centre can be used to help ease the Hunter's homelessness crisis.

