Africa Day 10am to 3pm, Islington Public School, Hubbard Street, Islington.
An Afternoon at the Proms - A Musical Spectacular 2pm to 4.30pm, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, 198 Vincent Street, Cessnock.
Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle North Stars vs Brisbane Lightning 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
[Blank] By The Sea 2pm, Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club, Bar Beach.
Colours Of The Hunter Saturday & Sunday, 9.30am, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Fashion Frenzy Newcastle-Hunter 9.30am to 12pm, Dress for Success Newcastle-Hunter Showroom, 116A Belford Street, Broadmeadow.
Grapest 5km Run Hunter Valley 12.30pm, Dalwood Estate, 700 Dalwood Rd, Dalwood.
Gregson Tournament V 11am, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Valley Caravan and Camping Show Saturday & Sunday, 9am to 4pm, Maitland Showground, Maitland.
Hysteria 6.30pm & 8pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Luke Adams: Lake Views 9am to 3pm, Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Newcastle Comedy Festival Gala 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Featuring, Tommy Little, Michael Ling, Tom Cashman, Nick Cody, Julia Wilson, Chris Ryan, Nick Capper, Andrew Hansen, Ivan Aristeguieta, Paige Hally & Timberlina.
Peter Hellier 8.30pm, Kahibah Sports Club, Kahibah.
Rising From The Embers Festival 10am to 3pm, Park On The Hill, Callaghan.
Unguarded Saturday & Sunday, 11am to 5pm, Newcastle Studio Potters & Back to Back Galleries, 57 Bull Street, Cooks Hill.
Variety Family Fun Day 11am to 3pm, Foreshore Park, Wharf Road, Newcastle East.
Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle North Stars vs Brisbane Lightning 3pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Dogs Day Out 12pm, Adamstown Bowling Club, Adamstown.
Festival of Sweets & Treats 9am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Live Your Light - Body, Mind & Soul Expo 10am to 4pm, Souths Merewether, 46 Llewellyn Street, Merewether.
Markets On The Green 9am, Club Lambton, 51 Karoola Road, Lambton.
Michelle Braiser - Reform 7pm, The Gal, Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Million Paws Walk 9.30am to 1pm, Speers Point Park, Speers Point.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Nick Capper - Hold Me Closer Tiny Cancer 5pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby St, Newcastle.
NRL Round 13: Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles 4.05pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates and fan zone 11.15am, Jersey Flegg 11.30am, NSW Cup 1.35pm.
Perfect Sunday Markets 2pm to 6pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Adrian Dzvuke, with Juno, Theo Landish, Saturday 8pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Where's Jimmy?, with House Of Refuge, Foreign Horror, Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
The Australian Keith Urban and Shania Twain Show Saturday, 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Well?, with Soyboy, Starcrazy, Elestial, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
Chloe Gill, with Georgie Lyons & Jack Willis Saturday 7pm, Grand Hotel, Newcastle.
Lass Bash XVII Saturday 8pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Robert Forster Sunday 9pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Aenon, AG47, The No-Ones Sunday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
Jex Lopez, with The Emerald Ruby, Hidden Strings, Sunday 6.30pm, 48 Watt Street, Newcastle.
Gypsy ft. Deborah Humble & The Christ Church Camerata Sunday 2.30pm to 4pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.