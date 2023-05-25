Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

Weekender planner: What's on in Newcastle and the Hunter - May 27-28

May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalyn Ponga will be back at fullback for the Knights' clash with Manly on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Kalyn Ponga will be back at fullback for the Knights' clash with Manly on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak

SATURDAY

Africa Day 10am to 3pm, Islington Public School, Hubbard Street, Islington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.