Newcastle's Fijian community start fundraiser to help send Apete Baleisuva home

By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:53am, first published 5:00am
Apete Baleisuva was pulled unconscious from the water at south Newcastle beach on May 20. Picture supplied.
Awei Bainivalue was shocked to find the death of a dear friend that occurred just minutes away from her home in Newcastle.

