Letters

Letters and short takes May 27 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 27 2023 - 4:30am
Why don't we know more on former Newcastle post office's return to glory?
CONGRATULATIONS to Paul Scott on his article ("Post office renewal: Inaction could turn frustration to cynicism", Opinion, 15/5). How true that is, and one can only note that there has been no public response by anyone from the City of Newcastle of any political persuasion or from our elected state parliamentary members.

