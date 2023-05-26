Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Gamble's competitive edge key to shake-up

By Barry Toohey
May 27 2023 - 4:30am
Tyson Gamble has proven himself to be a fiercely competitive and energetic player in his time so far at the Knights. He returns to the starting line-up at five-eighth on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tyson Gamble has proven himself to be a fiercely competitive and energetic player in his time so far at the Knights. He returns to the starting line-up at five-eighth on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Kalyn Ponga's perceived five-eighth experiment failure and the loss of form of fullback Lachie Miller are not the chief reasons why Knights coach Adam O'Brien has shaken up his spine for tomorrow's clash against Manly at McDonald Jones Stadium.

