Man hit with baseball bat during Farley home invasion

POLICE are hunting a pair accused of a home invasion in the Hunter during which a man was allegedly bashed with a baseball bat.
Port Stephens-Hunter police were called to a home on Mapplewell Circuit at Farley about 10.30pm on May 25 after reports of a break-in.
Investigators have been told two men entered the unit and assaulted a 22-year-old man with a baseball bat before fleeing the scene.
Other occupants of the home - a 22-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman and three children - were not injured.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident has begun.
Anyone who has information that could assist police is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.