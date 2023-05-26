A cacophony of shrieks and squarks can once again be heard in the treetops of Singleton's Burdekin Park following the return of grey headed flying foxes to the area.
Many hoped that a two-decade effort to rid the flying mammals from the town centre had paid off when they took up home at Rose Point Park near the Hunter River.
But following the destruction of the new habitat in last year's storms, hundreds of bats have been returning to their old stomping ground.
The good news is that the numbers are significantly smaller than the estimated 12000 that called the park home at the height of the crisis about 10 years ago.
Singleton mayor Sue Moore said there was little the council could do but accept their return.
"The bats have won," she conceded.
"I was in the park with a scout group the other day. The kids started cheering and the bats went berserk."
The bats have previously forced the town's Anzac Day ceremonies out the park but this year's events were held without incident.
"I didn't really notice them this year. It was helped by the fact that the Army put up a lot of shade," Cr Moore said.
After years of strategies, which have included water cannons and the broadcast of high-pitched frequencies, the bats will now be managed in accordance with council's flying fox management strategy.
Under the strategy, shrubs will be planted in the centre of the park to replace the larger trees that the bats have destroyed.
"We just have to deal with them now and hope they move on," Cr Moore said.
"Even though there's a number of them in the park again, it's not as bad as what some communities are dealing with."
The mystery of why the bats congregate at Burdekin Park is yet to be solved.
"As far as people saying they are there because their habitat has been destroyed, that's not correct," Cr Moore said.
"They have got national parks not far away in every direction from Singleton and obviously those places are not being destroyed."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
