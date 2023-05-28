THE KISS Army shouted it out loud and the rock behemoth has answered.
KISS are returning to Australia on October 7 for one final concert.
Sydney's Accor Stadium will host the one-off Final Curtain show, which is likely to attract passionate fans from around the country.
The Shout It Out Loud, I Was Made For Lovin' You and Detroit Rock City hit-makers toured Australia for a final time last spring, but after a national petition was launched the glam-rockers agreed to return for an encore.
"You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you," KISS frontman Paul Stanley said.
"We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell."
KISS have toured Australia regularly for four decades, after making their debut in 1980 with the sold-out Unmasked Tour.
KISS will perform their final show at New York's Madison Square Garden on December 2 before hanging up the make-up and studded leather outfits.
Tickets for KISS' Accor Stadium show go on sale to the general public at 12pm on Wednesday.
