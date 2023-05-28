Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

KISS announce last Australian concert after overwhelming response from fans

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated May 29 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KISS are donning the make-up one final time in Australia. Picture supplied
KISS are donning the make-up one final time in Australia. Picture supplied

THE KISS Army shouted it out loud and the rock behemoth has answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.