Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

A-league soccer, 2023: Ruben Zadkovich departure leaves Perth Glory dazed

By Justin Chadwick
June 2 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruben Zadkovich has resigned as coach at Perth Glory. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Ruben Zadkovich has resigned as coach at Perth Glory. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Ruben Zadkovich's drama-filled ride as Perth Glory coach has come to an end after the shock decision by the former Jets captain to step away from the role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.