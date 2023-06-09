Newcastle Herald
Calm weather bringing whales closer to shore in Newcastle, experts say

By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
June 9 2023 - 11:00am
Calm weather has caused hundreds of humpback whales to migrate close to Hunter shorelines this year, putting them at increased risk of injury from drumlines and debris, experts say.

