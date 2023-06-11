Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

King's Birthday Honours: Newcastle Huntington's disease social worker John Conaghan

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 12 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Conaghan helps patients diagnosed with Huntington's disease and their families navigate a diagnosis. Picture by Simone De Peak
John Conaghan helps patients diagnosed with Huntington's disease and their families navigate a diagnosis. Picture by Simone De Peak

A HUNTINGTON'S disease diagnosis can be devastating for patients and their families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.