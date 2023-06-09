A unique start-up business for refugees has launched in Newcastle this week, paving the way for increased employment opportunities.
Golden Star Cleaning, run by Afghani business partners Mehrullah Shams and Elina Husseini, was opened to a room full of proud friends on Thursday night.
The business is the first start-up project funded by not-for-profit Hunter Adults Financial Collaborative after it bankrolled several successful micro-businesses last year.
Hunter Adults Financial Collaborative founder and chair Dr Pat O'Flaherty said more than 1000 volunteer hours will be required to pilot more start-ups over the next three years.
"It is vital to provide funding, training and sometimes just a knowledgeable ear," Dr O'Flaherty said.
The charity has raised $55,000 in funding over the last year, with almost half the money coming from private, anonymous donors.
Dr O'Flaherty said he is pleased more refugees will be employed through businesses in the Hunter as a result.
Ms Husseini said she hopes her company, which has a long-term loan from HACF, will "convey a sense of quality and excellence" to the people it serves.
She is hopeful to employ a large number of Afghani refugees over the coming years.
"We hope to deliver an exceptional product or service that shines in its industry," Ms Husseini said. "Our aim is to service the country and help refugees who have English as their second language.
"It is hard for them to get a job or feed their families. We are here to help and support this community."
Golden Star cleans the building of the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation, which founder Tracy Norman said is maintained to "exceptional" quality by the start-up.
"I encourage all businesses to hire them," Ms Norman said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
