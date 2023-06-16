Newcastle Herald
High Speed Rail Authority begins as Utopia comparisons made

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 16 2023 - 7:00pm
High-speed rail compared to 'Utopia' but government 'determined' to deliver
It has been compared to an episode of Utopia, but the federal infrastructure minister assures the government is "very determined to see" high-speed rail come to fruition.

