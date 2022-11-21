Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle to Parramatta ... will faster rail have a sting in the tail?

By Phillip O'Neill
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is growing evidence that Newcastle and Central Coast travellers will be dumped at Sydney Olympic Park, or somewhere nearby. File picture

A faster rail service between Newcastle and Sydney has been promised by governments over and over since the Bob Carr-led Labor governments of the 1990s. Yet our rail service remains stinky and slow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.