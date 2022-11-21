Newcastle to Parramatta ... will faster rail have a sting in the tail?

A 2013 feasibility study into HSR, when Labor was last in power federally, expresses preference for HSR stations along the M1 motorway with a terminus in Western Sydney. The NSW government's Future Transport Strategy nominates the so-called Central River City as the likely destination for the Central Coast and Newcastle line, irrespective of whether the service is HSR or a higher speed upgrade. The Central River City is planning-speak for the Parramatta area. Possible sites mentioned in the strategy are Epping, Parramatta City and Sydney Olympic Park. When I sought clarification for this column, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said that planning was underway "to determine potential station locations within the Central River City including Sydney Olympic Park."