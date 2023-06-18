Lambton Jaffas, Edgeworth repeat the dose in NPL draw

Broadmeadow kept third place, rising to 30, with a 3-1 away victory over Cooks Hill. Magic's Sam Donnellan finished at the back-post in the 30th minute, Riley Smith pounced on a deflected pass for 2-0 in the 49th and Bailey Wells iced the win in the 88th. Campbell Ross jumped on a mistake in the 90th to score for Cooks Hill.