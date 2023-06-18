Lambton Jaffas, Edgeworth repeat the dose in NPL draw

It was a case of frustrating deja vu for Edgeworth and Lambton Jaffas in round 15 of the NPL men's competition after a 1-1 draw at Edden Oval.
Backing up from their extra-time Australia Cup clash a week earlier, the sides finished in a stalemate on Saturday in almost identical circumstances.
The Eagles, who won 3-1 in extra-time at Jack McLaughlan Oval in the cup, again scored a late equaliser in regulation time after failing minutes earlier from the penalty spot.
Like last week, Kale Bradbery had put Jaffas ahead late, this time with a penalty in the 71st minute after he was fouled.
In the cup game, Edgeworth missed a double chance from the spot before a stoppage-time own goal took the game into extra-time.
On Saturday, Eagles striker Sascha Montefiore's penalty in the 82nd minute was denied by Ben Kennedy and the post before he nodded home a close-range free header in the 90th off a Josh Rose cross.
The result left Edgeworth and Jaffas on 25 points but the Eagles hold fifth spot by a goal. Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness lamented their first-half misses as the race for silverware intensifies.
"We should have won it in the first half," McGuinness said. "I thought we were very dominant but just the final pass wasn't there. Second half was a bit closer.
"We've got to start getting three points out of all these other games now."
In the only game on Sunday, Charlestown retained top spot with a 4-0 win over bottom side Lake Macquarie at Lisle Carr Oval.
Regan Lundy (35th and 53rd minutes) and Rene Ferguson (13th and 82nd) scored braces as Azzurri rose to 34 points.
On Saturday, Weston stayed second, moving to 31, with a 3-0 win over seventh-placed Newcastle Olympic (24 points) at Darling Street Oval. Aaron Niyonkuru scored a hat-trick with strikes in the 31st, 43rd and 46th minutes.
Maitland (27 points) held off eighth-placed Valentine (18) to win 2-1 at Hunter Sports Centre and stay fourth.
Braedyn Crowley scored in the 26th minute off a ball from Flynn Goodman and Charlie Cox made it 2-0 with a strike in the 42nd. Nicholas Martinelli gave Valentine a chance in the 58th minute when he knocked in a loose ball off a blocked shot.
Broadmeadow kept third place, rising to 30, with a 3-1 away victory over Cooks Hill. Magic's Sam Donnellan finished at the back-post in the 30th minute, Riley Smith pounced on a deflected pass for 2-0 in the 49th and Bailey Wells iced the win in the 88th. Campbell Ross jumped on a mistake in the 90th to score for Cooks Hill.
In the other game, Adamstown (11 points) beat New Lambton (eight) 3-0 at Alder Park with goals from Murray Peart (13th minute), Austin Howard (73rd) and Oliver Rich (81st).
In the NPL women's, Lauren Allan scored four goals as New Lambton beat Mid Coast 8-2 on Saturday.
On Sunday, Broadmeadow thumped Warners Bay 11-1, Adamstown fell to Maitland 1-0 and Olympic downed Charlestown 3-1.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
