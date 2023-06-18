Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas, Edgeworth repeat the dose in NPL draw

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth goalscorer Sascha Montefiore and Jaffas defender Josh Piddington contest a header on Saturday in the 1-1 draw at Edden Oval. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Edgeworth goalscorer Sascha Montefiore and Jaffas defender Josh Piddington contest a header on Saturday in the 1-1 draw at Edden Oval. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

It was a case of frustrating deja vu for Edgeworth and Lambton Jaffas in round 15 of the NPL men's competition after a 1-1 draw at Edden Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.