Skills shortages remain a hot topic. Companies are struggling to find people with the 'right' skills to fill vacancies. The defence industry is just one sector in the Hunter having trouble sourcing skilled staff in the numbers needed to fulfil its contracts and improve the nation's security capabilities.
Rapidly evolving technologies and the demand for analysis of big data boost the demand for STEM knowledge that can be translated into problem-solving, product-making skills. Over the previous five years, STEM jobs, those based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, have grown by almost 20 per cent.
We know from leaders, such as Australia's Chief Scientist, that people with STEM qualifications contribute across the economy, from education to health, construction to research. The #STEMEverywhere campaign provides examples of science underpinning our everyday activities. We also know that a STEM education delivers additional crucial, transferable skills, such as digital literacy and flexibility.
This is how RDA Hunter's Girls With A Mission program (GWAM), which is being held this week with support from TAFE NSW's Aviskills team at Tighes Hill, contributes to a STEM-skilled workforce of the future. GWAM is a hands-on practical STEM and aviation skills activity that combines technical know-how with a focus on the potential to impact real world problems and quality of life for others.
It engages 48 students from 12 Hunter high schools.
GWAM aims to increase female student awareness of aviation and engineering skills and careers in the local aviation industry. It engages 48 students from 12 Hunter high schools in a two-day team-based workshop. Teams are tasked with constructing a model aircraft, including the remote-control system, and test-flying this plane on a scenario-based aid mission.
Training, advice and careers talks are provided by representatives from the local aviation industry, including BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Australia, Boeing Defence Australia. TAFE NSW teachers and University of Newcastle (Aerospace Engineering) representatives provide technical knowledge.
Research in 2008 pointed to a future lack of engineers to support the Hunter's emerging productivity enabler, advanced manufacturing. In 2009, RDA Hunter was contracted by the Australian government to start a breakthrough pathways program, which we now know as the ME Program.
Reaching a high level of development, RDA Hunter's skilled workforce initiative is a Hunter success story. It offers tailored, outcomes-focused activities designed and implemented through partnerships with schools and industry. Connecting professionals and employers from engineering, manufacturing and defence industry to learning experiences for high school students, such as GWAM, is making a positive difference.
The ME Program increases awareness in students of the possibilities for school graduates who have completed extension mathematics, physics and other sciences, engineering studies, and software design subjects.
Analysis of ME Program data from the past five years shows an increase in Year 12 STEM subject enrolments by females at ME Program schools. The overall trend for NSW high schools is a decline in female enrolments in physics and extension mathematics and no discernible change over time in engineering studies.
Year 12 physics female enrolments at ME Program high schools in the Hunter have increased by more than 30 per cent over the past four years. During the same time, the NSW trend has been a steady decrease in the enrolment of females in high school HSC physics.
In November last year at the Global HR Forum in Seoul, I met Dr Sam Michalk an associate professor from Olin College of Engineering, Massachusetts. She said Olin's objective was to shift engineering education so that engineering served everyone. Their innovative approach to impact-centred education, which involves project-based, forward-thinking, integrated learning experiences resonated with our experience of the ME Program and the 2022 trial of the GWAM activity.
GWAM broadens participation in STEM, engineering, aviation and aerospace. Empowering youth to apply fresh thinking to addressing societal challenges benefits us all. Our partnership approach not only increases the chances of finding better solutions, it is a significant part of the model to improve outcomes within the constraints of the high cost of education.
RDA Hunter continues to be a proactive contributor to the advancement of learning and development of the skilled workforce needed now and into the future by Hunter industries.
