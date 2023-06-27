Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

RDA Hunter's Girls With a Mission program (GWAM) sets course for aviation industry

By Trevor John
June 27 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter students taking part in a past RDA Hunter's Girls With A Mission program. Picture by Photo Agency 1765
Hunter students taking part in a past RDA Hunter's Girls With A Mission program. Picture by Photo Agency 1765

Skills shortages remain a hot topic. Companies are struggling to find people with the 'right' skills to fill vacancies. The defence industry is just one sector in the Hunter having trouble sourcing skilled staff in the numbers needed to fulfil its contracts and improve the nation's security capabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.