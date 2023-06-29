Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

'Silly vanity projects': Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery slams Labor-led Newcastle council over spending priorities as internal feud escalates

By Michael Parris and Sage Swinton
June 29 2023 - 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sonia Hornery. File picture
Sonia Hornery. File picture

A long-running feud between Wallsend Labor MP Sonia Hornery and Newcastle Labor councillors exploded on Wednesday when Ms Hornery publicly accused "cowardly councillors" of focusing too much on "silly vanity projects".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.