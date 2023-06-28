Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery has slammed her Labor colleagues on Newcastle council over delays in upgrading Minmi Road, saying they have focused too much on "silly vanity projects".
Ms Hornery issued a media release on Wednesday and moved a notice of motion in Parliament calling on the council to start the road upgrades at Wallsend.
Her strongly worded statement marks an escalation in Labor infighting over what Ms Hornery regards as the privatisation of the council's inland pools.
Ms Hornery said the Labor councillors "including the lord mayor" had been "quite happy ... to take advantage of my popularity" in the city's west during the 2021 local government election.
She said Labor council candidates had announced in 2021 that they had allocated $26 million to alleviate traffic bottlenecks on Minmi Road.
The former Coalition government committed another $7.6 million for the project in February in the lead-up to the NSW election.
"No efforts have been observed in the commencement of this project," she said in the statement on Wednesday.
"This is despite numerous new developments being approved in the area and an outpouring of public demand for the project to proceed.
"The lord mayor has been upfront about offloading the Minmi Road project to the state government.
"Given that nothing has been done to commence the project, it begs the question if City of Newcastle councillors are serious about the project at all."
Ms Hornery's notice of motion noted that the council had $33 million allocated for the project and called on the council to "prioritise Minmi Road Duplication and commence Stage 1 now".
"In November 2021, City of Newcastle Labor candidates were quite happy to pull me into their photoshoot and media announcement for their election promise to complete the Minmi Road duplication efforts, presumably to take advantage of my popularity in the west of the LGA," she said in the media statement
"It's a shame that councillors are so committed to silly vanity projects in the inner-city like the failed skate park on the beach or the unpopular 'black box' proposal on Newcastle Ocean Baths but won't commence a project that they have funding for and have near unanimous support from the community to complete.
"I'm shocked that council have waited this long to commence the project.
"If we are still waiting for commencement of this project in the lead-up to the 2024 local government elections, I can assure you I will not be a part of the photoshoot and announcement."
Ms Hornery's statement came hours after City of Newcastle passed a Labor motion calling on the council to write to the Wallsend MP to "reiterate the need" for "further refinement" of the under-construction Newcastle inner-city bypass to dedicate a corridor for "active transport, bus rapid transport and future light rail" between John Hunter Hospital and University of Newcastle as part of the project.
The motion also called for "refinements to minimise biodiversity and habitat losses".
The Minmi Road upgrade includes new dual carriageway between Maryland Drive and the Summerhill tip entrance road and improvements to Longworth Avenue.
The council asked the former Coalition government to take over responsibility for the arterial road, but its application was knocked back.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
