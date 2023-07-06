Two men charged over alleged two-day joy ride through Hunter

Two men have faced court over what police say was a two-day joy ride in the Hunter and Sydney.
Levi Cooper, 18, and Mark Distefane, 22, were allegedly in a stolen Hyundai Tuscon spotted driving dangerously on multiple occasions before the pair was arrested on Thursday.
Mr Cooper was on bail, which was revoked in Belmont Local Court on Friday. He will face court again on July 19.
Mr Distefane was granted bail and will face court again on August 10.
Police said officers saw the Hyundai allegedly being driven dangerously on Harriet Street at Waratah at about 5am on Wednesday, July 5.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from a Cameron Park address the previous day.
Police allegedly saw the same vehicle travelling in excess of 180km/h on the M1 at Wahroonga on Thursday, July 6. A police pursuit was abandoned for safety reasons.
The vehicle was spotted later that day on Croudace Road at Belmont - where it allegedly crashed into a police car before it left the scene. Another unsuccessful chase took place.
Police found the vehicle abandoned on Gari Street at Charlestown and caught up with Mr Cooper and Mr Distefane on nearby Park Street, where they arrested the pair.
