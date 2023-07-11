Lambton Jaffas will welcome back star recruit Nikolai Topor-Stanley for Saturday's clash with Valentine after he was rested for the 3-2 victory over Adamstown last weekend.
Lambton moved to third spot with the round 18 win, which Topor-Stanley sat out after two games back from three months without a match following his A-League retirement.
"He had a bit of a tight calf at training and he was prepared to play, but I made the call to give him a rest and make sure he's right with a couple of big games coming up," Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said.
Sam Webb (suspension) and Sakeel Balfour Brown (glute injury) should also return for the 5pm game at Hunter Sports Centre. However, midfielder Finn Todhunter could miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Tanchevski said he and assistant Paul Gomez will be at the helm again next season.
** Joel Clissold's stunning long-range winner for Cooks Hill against Edgeworth on Saturday may have looked spontaneous but coach Chris Zoricich said it was part of a plan.
Clissold lobbed keeper Ben Conway from 30 metres out with a shot off a bobbling ball in the wind-blown contest at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field.
"I told all our strikers and midfielders that when we're going with the wind [second half], I want you to be peppering the goal and strike at every opportunity because the wind is going to be a factor," Zoricich said.
"And I said to the midfielders to watch where their keeper was because he was quite high, and if it's bouncing around, put it towards goal because you never know what could happen."
** Broadmeadow have selected their head coach for 2024 and players will be told about the appointment at training on Wednesday night.
The news comes after John Bennis, who stepped up this year to replace Damian Zane, informed the club he would be stepping aside after the season because of work commitments. Bennis will stay on as JDL technical director.
** Newcastle Olympic confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that club stalwarts Paul DeVitis and Neil Owens will guide their NPL men's side in 2024 as co-coaches, after the decision to not retain Joel Griffiths.
"Paul DeVitis is a former NOFC player who has been coaching at the club for 13 years fulfilling various roles," the statement said.
"He has coached successfully at youth and senior level. He has mentored Adamstown Rosebud's women's first grade, Newcastle Olympic's NPL men's reserve grade; and more recently headed up Olympic's NPL Women's program as head coach of first grade, and Technical Director.
"Neil Owens has extensive experience as a senior coach with successful stints at Adamstown Rosebuds and South Cardiff. More recently Neil has undertaken roles at Newcastle Olympic as Technical Advisor, NPL Men's reserve grade, and is currently the NPL Women's first grade coach.
"Paul and Neil have worked together in various roles and teams within the club over the years. They have been involved in the development of many of the current playing group, and their knowledge of the club's culture and playing philosophy will stand them in good stead going forward.
"Newcastle Olympic is delighted to be able to appoint an accomplished coaching team from within the club, and looks forward to a successful new era under their leadership."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
