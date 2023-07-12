Broadmeadow Magic appoint Jim Cresnar as 2024 NPL men's coach

Broadmeadow Magic have turned to club stalwart Jim Cresnar to guide their 2024 Northern NSW NPL men's campaign.
Cresnar, a former championship-winning skipper at the club, was appointed as the next head coach on Monday and players were informed on Wednesday night at training.
He has been an assistant first-grade coach in recent years at Magic and has also served as their technical director and director of football. He is also coaching a junior side at the Central Coast Mariners this year.
Cresnar will replace John Bennis, who is stepping aside after one season in charge because of work and family commitments.
Bennis was an assistant coach before stepping up to the top job in January after Damian Zane withdrew to focus on his role as Newcastle Jets Youth boss. Bennis will stay on at Magic as their JDL technical director.
Magic are fourth this year on the NPL ladder on 33 points, five off top spot, with four rounds remaining. They also have the State Cup final against Edgeworth on July 29 at Weston Park and a round of 32 Australia Cup clash with Sydney United 58 at Magic Park on August 4 to come this season.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
