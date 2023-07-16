Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL leaders Azzurri face anxious wait on Nigel Boogaard injury

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 16 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland star Braedyn Crowley during his hat-trick performance against Edgeworth on Saturday at Cooks Square Park. Picture Sproule Sports Focus, NNSWF
Maitland star Braedyn Crowley during his hat-trick performance against Edgeworth on Saturday at Cooks Square Park. Picture Sproule Sports Focus, NNSWF

Charlestown will be sweating on a scan on skipper Nigel Boogaard's knee after he limped off in a 2-1 win over Newcastle Olympic which kept a rampant Maitland at bay for another week in the NPL men's premiership race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.