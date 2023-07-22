Newcastle Herald
Missing Blue Haven man Warren Bourke, 61, known to frequent Wyong area

Updated July 23 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:25am
File picture
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from the Central Coast.

Local News

