Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from the Central Coast.
Warren Bourke, 61, was last seen at his home in Blue Haven about 9.30am Saturday, July 22.
When he did not return and could not be contacted, police were called.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his behaviour is considered out of character.
Warren is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm, of average build, and greying/white hair.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans, and was carrying a black backpack. He also had a bandage on his forehead.
He is known to frequent the Wyong area.
Anyone who may have seen Warren - or has information about his whereabouts - is urged to contact police.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.