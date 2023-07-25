After six months of juggling rehearsals on top of their school work, 150 students from across the Hunter's Catholic Diocese will step on stage and perform their very own production.
From July 26 to 29 at Newcastle Civic Theatre, the talented cast will draw the curtains to The Pirate Code, a dynamic production formed under the umbrella of ASPIRE.
The Catholic Schools Office initiative provides the opportunity for students in the performing arts, to challenge themselves in a creative environment and collaborate with other schools.
This year's production follows Captain Lucy Dastoor and her crew as they hunt for lost treasure against the backdrop of an over-taxed community under the control of a greedy governor. To find it they'll have to sail through storms, fight off the villainous Cutthroat Crowe and defeat the fabled kraken.
Leading lady Mackenzie Thomson from All Saints College Maitland, stars as Captain Lucy Dastoor and says she has learnt a lot from her character.
"She's a very strong, powerful, determined woman, and she's not afraid to fight off any enemies to get what she wants. I think playing such a confident, strong female character has really empowered me as a woman," the 16-year-old said.
St Joseph's High School Aberdeen student Daniel Chapman, playing the role of Seadog Stace said the production was his sixth ASPIRE show.
"ASPIRE has taught me how to be confident in front of people and meet a lot of new people that I can really connect with."
"The best thing about being on stage for me is when that curtain goes up at the start of the show and you hear the roar of the crowd and just feel energy in the room."
Daniel Smith from St Francis Xavier's College in Hamilton said he was grateful to have a platform to express his creative side.
"It allows me to showcase my dramatic ability and the work I've put into creative arts," he said.
Cast member and singer Katelyn Lawrence from St Josephe's College Lochinvar, said the audience could look forward to hearing an array of songs throughout the performance.
"A lot of music is involved in this year's show, it's quite a broad range of genres and my favourite one is Yellow Flicker Beat," she said.
The behind the scenes crew have also been hard at work with the design ensemble creating costumes and making props.
"We're using vibrant materials and colours like pinks and purples and hints of green," St Mary's College Gateshead student Evie Laws said.
"I really like this experience. I thought it was really interesting learning how costumes were made through productions," she said.
Tickets for the show can be purchased here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
