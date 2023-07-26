COACH Scott Coleman hopes the return of Donny Freeman to the starting side will provide an edge missing from the Hunter Wildfires in recent weeks - their Shute Shield play-off hopes could hinge on it.
The Wildfires take on West Harbour at Concord Oval on Saturday with their finals hopes in the balance.
They have lost three games straight to slip from first to fifth on 50 points. Another loss in the penultimate round could see them drop out of the top six.
Freeman played 20 minutes off the bench in the Wildfires' 44-28 loss to Gordon at No.2 Sportsground last Saturady.
It was the ball-winning breakaway's first game since suffering a syndesmosis injury against Easts on June 3.
"He was a little bit clunky but that was to be expected after seven games out," Coleman said. "Donny brings energy, he brings enthusiasm and adds a lot of drive for the players."
The Wildfires have struggled at the breakdown in the absence of Freeman and Hamish Moore, who has a nerve problem in his neck.
"Donny is Super Rugby standard breakaway," Coleman said. "He is a standout in the Shute Shield. Just the belief he gives the players around him.
"Whenever we need a lift he will make an inspirational run or kick chase or pilfer. He has match-turning moments all the time."
Freeman is one of three changes to the side from the loss to Gordon.
Western Force tighthead prop Bo Abra replaces Nic Dobson, who has a strained calf, and Taufa Kinikini comes at lock in place of Ngaruhe Jones.
"I want to make sure I have some impact coming off the bench, not just rely on the starting team," Coleman said. "I'm mindful of how I use the 23 players."
Loosehead prop Isi Fukofuka has a couple of "niggles" but will start.
"Isi will probably get through 30 to 40 minutes," Coleman said. "Phil Bradford will come on at hooker and Andrew Tuala will move to loose head. Dobbo is awaiting scans but will be out for at least this week. Morgan Innes has a bit of a shoulder problem and will start on the bench."
West Harbour are in ninth spot and out of finals contention. But they are fresh from a 17-all draw with fifth-place Manly last round and went down 39-38 to Gordon the week before.
"They have a few players back and have lifted in the past four weeks," Coleman said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
