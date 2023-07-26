Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Coach backs Donny Freeman to reignite

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman. Picture by Stewart Hazell

COACH Scott Coleman hopes the return of Donny Freeman to the starting side will provide an edge missing from the Hunter Wildfires in recent weeks - their Shute Shield play-off hopes could hinge on it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.