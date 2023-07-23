Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wildfires' finals destiny in own hands despite loss to Gordon

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildfires halfback Ryan Louwrens scored a try against Gordon at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Wildfires halfback Ryan Louwrens scored a try against Gordon at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman says finals destiny remains "in our hands" as they look to overcome three straight losses and secure a top-six spot in the closing rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.