The Newcastle Jets have re-signed home-grown forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch in their first player confirmations for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season.
The Jets are targeting a return to finals under coach Gary van Egmond in an expanded 22-round, full home-and-away competition set to start on the weekend of October 13-15.
Allan was Newcastle's leading scorer last season with five goals and earned the prestigious Cheryl Salisbury Medal, awarded to the most committed performer on and off the pitch, while Gooch was recognised with the Jets Rising Star accolade.
Gooch, a powerful forward with unrivalled acceleration off the mark, had made 13 appearances for the Jets as a scholarship player in the past two seasons.
The 17-year-old is playing for Charlestown Azzurri in NPLW Northern NSW while Allan, lining up for her fifth A-League campaign with 51 games for the Jets, is at New Lambton.
The versatile 26-year-old is most comfortable in an advanced position but was deployed as a fullback on occasion last season and produced solid performances there. She played in all 18 outings for Newcastle last campaign.
Fans hoping to see the Jets player of the year from 2022-23 will be disappointed with American Emily Garnier announcing her retirement from football this week.
The Jets finished a disappointing 2022-23 season second-last with 14 points, 15 points adrift of the top four and just one ahead of wooden spooners Wellington.
A-League championship-winning coach van Egmond took over from Ash Wilson mid-season and will be out to break a finals drought for the club.
The Jets have twice played semi-finals - in 2008-09 and 2017-18 - but never a women's grand final.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
