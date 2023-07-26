Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets re-sign forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch for 2023-24 A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage talent Lara Gooch. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Teenage talent Lara Gooch. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Newcastle Jets have re-signed home-grown forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch in their first player confirmations for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.