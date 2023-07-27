Newcastle Herald
Mt Arthur Coal site could be transformed into an adventure park following its closure in 2030

By Matthew Kelly
July 28 2023 - 5:00am
From coal mine to adventure park - plans progressing for Mt Arthur Coal site
An adventure park featuring hiking and mountain biking trails situated alongside renewable energy projects and grazing cattle are among the post-mining land uses under consideration for the Mt Arthur Coal site near Muswellbrook.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

