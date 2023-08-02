Newcastle Olympic will welcome the return of leading scorer Jemma House for the Northern NSW Women's League Cup final against Maitland on Sunday but are dealing with a double injury blow.
House, who has scored 23 goals this NPLW, returns from a one-match suspension due to card accumulation.
But rising talent Sophie McDonald, who has scored 17 times, could be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury with coach Neil Owens saying scans have revealed "a strained ACL".
McDonald dislocated her kneecap in Olympic's 3-2 loss to leaders Broadmeadow in round 18.
Owens expected versatile Jorjia Hogg, who can play midfield or defence, to be out for at least two weeks with a knee injury of her own sustained in Olympic's 3-1 win against New Lambton in round 19 at Alder Park on Sunday.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton has queried the League Cup final kick-off time of 7.30pm at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
The main game will be the fifth and final fixture of the day with the 13s Premier Youth Girls Cup decider between Adamstown and Charlestown starting proceedings at 8.30am.
Rosebud and Azzurri will also battle in the 15s (11am) final, the Magpies play Adamstown in 17s (1.30pm) and reserve grade (4pm) will also be decided in a Maitland-v-Olympic battle.
Additional time has been left between kick-offs to account for extra time if needed.
"I'm so confused why we're not playing Saturday and I think it's something that needs to be looked at," Hamilton said.
"It's just disappointing for the players and it's disappointing for people who want to come and watch.
"Who's going to come and watch it at 7.30 at night, on a Sunday. That's going to diminish that for a spectacle. We're asking part-time people to play late at night then try to go to work the next day."
Maitland will be coming off their first loss in three months across all competitions.
The Magpies slipped from second place to third in NPLW standings after losing 3-2 to leaders Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
It snapped a 10-game unbeaten run in the league, since April 30. Maitland also went undefeated in six outings to win the NNSW Women's State Cup at Speers Point on July 9.
"I thought we played quite well last weekend," Hamilton said.
"I thought we largely controlled the game but a couple of moments was the difference in the result."
Defender Tahlia Gossner remains the only Maitland player under an injury cloud ahead of the Cup final after hurting her hamstring in the warm-up on Sunday.
New Lambton president Clayton Harrison says the Eagles have a coach "in their sights" for the 2024 NPLW season.
Greg Lowe has told the club he will be stepping down at the end of this campaign due to other commitments.
The Eagles have gone from wooden spooners to pushing for a finals spot this year.
"This year was always going to be about consolidating after the last couple of years," Harrison said.
"Coaching-wise, Greg Lowe has given his intention he won't be returning, so we're in a search now for a new coach. We've got one in our sights now who I think would be very good if they take it on."
The club are hoping to retain the bulk of their first-grade players, which has included Jets players Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Tara Andrews, while broadening their overall senior squad depth.
Allan has been handed a one-match suspension after being red-carded for a tackle on Olympic's Jorjia Hogg at Alder Park on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
