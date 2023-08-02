Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Jemma House back for NNSW League Cup final: Olympic v Maitland

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Olympic will welcome the return of leading scorer Jemma House for the Northern NSW Women's League Cup final against Maitland on Sunday but are dealing with a double injury blow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.