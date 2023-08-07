Newcastle Herald
Russel Rajapakse on trial accused of murdering Corey Breceljnik at Watanobbi

By Sam Rigney
August 7 2023
Russel Rajapakse has pleaded not guilty to murdering Corey Breceljnik and is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court.
COREY Breceljnik was "grabbed" by accused murderer Russel Rajapakse and "dragged" out the front of a house on the Central Coast in the minutes before he was stabbed to death over a drug rip at Cessnock, a jury has heard.

