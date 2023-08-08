The Lambton Park Hotel has new owners, a new menu and the promise of a new community focus.
John Elsley and Lukas Thodas took over the hotel late last month. Childhood friends who both grew up in Lambton, they plan to transform the hotel into what they describe as a "true family venue".
The pair are part of a consortium of family members and friends, all of them local to the Newcastle area, who also own and operate Bartholomew's, The Grand Hotel, The Whistler (Maitland), and Good Folk Brewing Co.
Mr Elsley is excited about the latest addition to the group's portfolio which is, like their other venues, proudly poker machine free.
The previous owners sold off the hotel's poker machines.
"We are very proud about the fact that all our venues are pokie free, and given the location of the Lambton Park Hotel, it makes sense that this venue moves towards being more family orientated," he said.
"The gaming area is already gone. We've completely gutted that room and the finished product - a function space - is six or possibly eight weeks away.
"A more general refurbishment of the hotel probably won't start until after Christmas.
"We really want to get a feel for the community first, and then make updates based on the feedback we get."
He said patronage had "fallen off in recent years" and the goal was to turn the hotel into "a community-driven venue".
"It was very busy about five years ago but the previous owners, being a hedge fund from Sydney, didn't give it much love so a lot of the regulars have dropped off. We're hopeful we can bring them back."
There has been a change of management at the hotel but "a lot of staff" have been retained while the kitchen is "a mix of old and new".
Menus have already been revised under the guidance of group executive chef Jeremy Fahy and will officially launch on Thursday.
"We want to improve the quality overall, with good food and a decent cocktail offering," Mr Elsley said.
"We'll get local beers back in, and some craft beer. It won't be a dedicated craft beer venue, it will probably be around 50-50."
Added Mr Thodas: "We'll look at adding entertainment and a few other goodies down the track."
Dating back 140 years, the Lambton Park Hotel is one the oldest venues in Newcastle. Formerly known as the Exchange Hotel, the venue has upstairs accommodation and an outdoor area.
"It's very much a work in progress," Mr Elsley said, "but we've got a lot of changes coming. Watch this space."
The Lambton Park Hotel, at 19a Moorehead Street, Lambton, is open seven days from 10am.
Newcastle Herald
