NPL: Broadmeadow down Charlestown to leave Lambton Jaffas on top

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 8 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 10:00pm
Broadmeadow's Josh Benson and Charlestown's Taylor Regan.
Broadmeadow's Josh Benson and Charlestown's Taylor Regan.

Lambton Jaffas lead the NPL men's premiership into Sunday's final matches after Broadmeadow downed Charlestown 2-0 in their delayed penultimate round match at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday night.

