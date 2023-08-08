NPL: Broadmeadow down Charlestown to leave Lambton Jaffas on top

Lambton Jaffas lead the NPL men's premiership into Sunday's final matches after Broadmeadow downed Charlestown 2-0 in their delayed penultimate round match at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday night.
Backing up from a 4-2 Australia Cup round of 32 loss to Sydney United 58 on Friday night, Magic led 2-0 at the break after goals to Will Ingram and Josh Benson late in the half.
The result lifted Magic from fourth to second spot on 42 points, one behind Jaffas. Charlestown, who led the league through 20 rounds, dropped to third on 41 points.
On Sunday, Jaffas host Newcastle Olympic, who beat Maitland 2-1 last Saturday to leave the Magpies on 40 points. Maitland remain a chance of defending their premiership if they defeat Adamstown on the road, because they have the best for and against, plus 38, of the contenders. But they will have to rely on their three title rivals slipping up.
Broadmeadow are next best on goals at plus 30 and they host Valentine on Sunday. Charlestown, on plus 11, are away to Edgeworth.
Weston (39 points and plus 21) are assured of being the other top-five finalists. They travel to Cooks Hill for their final game.
On Tuesday night, Charlestown were missing injured skipper Nigel Boogaard, suspended pair Jacob Melling and Cal Bower and keeper Nathan Archbold. Magic were down leading scorer Riley Smith, who was sent off in Friday's cup loss.
Despite the short back-up, Broadmeadow's pace and slick ball movement had them on top against Azzurri.
Magic's Keanu Moore had the best chance early but his shot on 11 minutes went straight to Charlestown keeper Ben McNamara
Azzurri's Regan Lundy (24th), then Benson (25th) had one-on-ones denied midway through the half before Ingram had a shot deflected wide.
Charlestown had the chance to go ahead when Magic were penalised for handball at a goalmouth scramble in the 28th minute. However, Lundy's strike was blocked by keeper Cesar Serpa and the follow-up from Rene Ferguson was wide.
Magic made the hosts pay in the 43rd minute when Sam Kamper's cross found Ingram for a crisp back-post header.
Broadmeadow were in again a minute later when Benson broke clear from halfway before curling a long-range shot inside the left post.
Both sides had opportunities in the second half.
Azzurri's Dean Pettit had a shot parried wide in the 49th minute, Benson was off target in the 56th after a mistake at the back, Lundy had a strike saved in the 78th and Magic substitute Angus McLeod went close in the 82nd.
Adding to Charlestown's woes, Matthew Johnson copped a second yellow card, for dissent, in the second minute of stoppage time.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
