IT WAS five minutes of mayhem that nearly cost the Newcastle Jets a place in the Australia Cup.
It also taught a young Jets outfit a valuable lesson.
Centreback Mark Natta is adamant the Jets won't make the same mistakes against the Brisbane Roar in their round-of-32 clash at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night.
The Jets were seemingly cruising to a 2-0 win in the Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin last month when they "switched off" and conceded two goals in stoppage time.
They recovered and went on to win the qualifier on penalties.
"We had a very inexperienced back four that night," Natta said. "Everyone was under the age of 22. For us to concede late was definitely a wake-up call.
"The main message was around mentality. To stay focused and disciplined right to the end. There are always going to be mistakes, but as long as you are switched on and stay focused the whole game, those things won't happen.
"As a young backline, we learn from those things. We definitely won't let that happen again."
Natta will again be part a youthful back four on Monday.
Lucas Mauragis (21) is likely to start at left fullback, with Natta (20) and Phil Cancar (22) teaming up in the middle.
However, with Tom Aquilina (hamstring) injured, 31-year-old former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson is likely to add experience at right back.
That quartet kept Sydney FC at bay in a scoreless draw in a friendly last Sunday.
"So far, we have been very solid except for the last few minutes against in Darwin," Natta said. "We got a lot of confidence out of the Sydney game."
The Jets went down to Adelaide 2-0 in the corresponding game last season.
"We are not going to disrespect Brisbane. They are a strong side and have great players," Natta said. "We back ourselves against any team. We want to win every game possible, the Cup especially," Natta said. "It makes pre-season a little less long if we are playing competitive games rather than just training until start of A-League season.
"Our target is definitely to win the Cup."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
