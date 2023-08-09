Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Australia Cup: Jets learn lesson from late lapse and are gunning for Brisbane Roar

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 9 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets defender Mark Natta flies high to head a ball. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets defender Mark Natta flies high to head a ball. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IT WAS five minutes of mayhem that nearly cost the Newcastle Jets a place in the Australia Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.