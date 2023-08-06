COACH Rob Stanton is confident the Newcastle Jets are heading in the right direction after they fought out a scoreless draw against Sydney FC in a friendly at Macquarie Park on Sunday.
The hit-out was a dress rehearsal for the Australia Cup round-of-32 clash with Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on August 14.
Sydney fielded a strong team including imports Joe Lolley and Rob Mac, midfielder Luke Brattan and Socceroos Joel King and Andrew Redmayne.
"It was really productive," Stanton said. "The best part about our game was our collective defensive effort. We were patient against a team that is really good on the ball and can move you. We defended that part really well. I want to have our defence as a foundation. We can use that to springboard into more opportunities [with the ball]. I was really happy with the clean sheet."
The Jets played a 4-4-2 formation with Lucas Mauragis, Mark Natta, Phil Cancar and Carl Jenkinson at the back.
Jenkinson played most of last season at centreback but was shifted to the right after Tom Aquilina suffered a hamstring injury at training last week.
"Tommy did a pretty nasty hamstring injury," Stanton said. "It is a high grade two. He will be at least six weeks. He pushed himself too far. He is young and eager. It gives others an opportunity."
Sydney controlled much of the ball in the first half but Stanton was happy with the chances the Jets created.
"Sydney are one of the highest possession teams in the league," Stanton said. "I knew they might have more of the ball.
"They did press really hard against us which was good. That has given me some good evidence leading into Brisbane. I think they will press hard against us too.
"We had some good moments where we broke quickly in transition. We had a couple of passages where we played through lines.
"Second half we had more of the ball. We shifted the ball much quicker and that created little openings to progress forward. In the first half we were under pressure too much.
"We were a bit heavy. On Saturday I put them through a longer session than I normally would. That might have taken the edge off them."
As well as Aquilina, Archie Goodwin (back) and Reno Piscopo (calf) will also miss the Roar match.
AAP reports: Socceroos defender Aziz Behich has signed a two-year deal with Melbourne City, returning to the A-League Men club that launched his career.
Left-back Behich kickstarted his career across 89 games for Melbourne Heart, now City, between 2010 and 2013.
He made 195 appearances in Turkey, with the majority coming at Bursapor, and won a championship with Basaksehir FK, but joins City off a stint with Dundee United.
The 32-year-old has 57 caps and played every minute of last year's World Cup campaign with the Socceroos.
He replaces young gun and current Socceroos left-back Jordan Bos, who has moved to Belgium, at City.
"It's exciting to be back in my hometown, with my friends and family and preparing for a new season with a club that is so close to my heart," Behich said in a statement.
Behich is City's 10th off-season signing following the premiers' 6-1 grand final loss to Central Coast.
"Aziz perfectly suits the City style of football and character that we require," City football director Michael Petrillo said in a statement.
" He has a great attitude, works hard and is very good in both attacking and defensive phases. He will bring further leadership qualities to our group and will be a positive mentor for our younger players.
"Aziz had an outstanding tournament at last year's World Cup. We look forward to him bringing his skill, passion, and competitiveness to the pitch over the next two seasons."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.