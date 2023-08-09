Newcastle Herald
Government takes first step towards establishment of Future Jobs and Investment Authorities

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
August 10 2023 - 7:00am
'No-one gets left behind': government takes first steps to establishment of regional transition authorities
Mining companies, unions, energy producers and industry groups have met to discuss how the state government can support the Hunter communities undergoing energy transition.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

