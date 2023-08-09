'No-one gets left behind': government takes first steps to establishment of regional transition authorities

Mining companies, unions, energy producers and industry groups have met to discuss how the state government can support the Hunter communities undergoing energy transition.
Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos and Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe also attended the meeting, which was a first step towards the establishment of Future Jobs and Investment Authorities in coal-producing regions.
The meeting was held at Singleton on Tuesday.
The regional authorities, which Labor pledged to create during the state election campaign, will work with the Commonwealth government's Net Zero Authority to support workers, industries and communities to seize transformational opportunities.
The NSW government is also considering how they will work with existing Royalties for Rejuvenation regional expert panels.
Energy minister Penny Sharpe said it was vital that immediate action was taken to ensure the state's economy and affected communities continue to grow and prosper.
"We are committed to collaborating with local communities, industry and workers to develop bespoke plans which prioritise future industry and workforce needs," she said.
"We know there is already substantial work underway and clever ideas being generated from the Hunter, and so it's timely that the NSW Government listens and learns from our important Hunter stakeholders to bring together and build on what has already been done."
Natural resources minister Courtney Houssos said it was essential that industry and workers were consulted equally about future plans and support.
"We want to ensure no-one gets left behind and that they are well prepared for the opportunities in the future," she said.
"We know our future productivity will rely on the economic diversification and workforce planning that we do now."
She said the government recognised there was strong interest to explore how new industries can develop on mined land following mine closures.
"There is a great deal of energy and good will to make this happen and it was great to hear such a wide range of views as to how we can support these new economic opportunities."
An adventure park featuring hiking and mountain biking trails situated alongside renewable energy projects and grazing cattle are among the post-mining land uses under consideration for BHP's Mt Arthur Coal site near Muswellbrook.
BHP NSW energy coal vice president Adam Lancey welcomed the opportunity to consult on the creation of the regional authorities.
"We look forward to future engagement around how we can work together towards a brighter future," he said.
"We are currently exploring what might be possible when mining ends at Mt Arthur Coal so we can leave a positive legacy in the Hunter Valley."
IN THE NEWS:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.