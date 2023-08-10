A milk protein is being examined in Newcastle for use in an antiviral nose spray that could prevent respiratory diseases.
Professor Nathan Bartlett, of Hunter Medical Research Institute, said lactoferrin had "immune-boosting activity and inhibits viral infections".
Professor Bartlett, a University of Newcastle virologist, is examining whether the protein could be feasible in a nasal spray to "stimulate antiviral immunity".
The research is at the "preclinical stage".
"We're in the process of testing the protein on viruses like influenza and COVID, asthma exacerbations and secondary bacterial pneumonia to guide how it could be further developed."
He said this would determine "what this product will be best suited for".
HMRI is working with Noumi, an Australian company that can make the protein on an industrial scale.
"It's easy to extract the protein on a small scale. The big challenge for any drug you're trying to develop is to manufacture it at scale and maintain its quality," Professor Bartlett said.
His research showed that the protein remained "biologically active" through the industrial processes of extraction.
"It does retain key biological functionalities around immune-stimulation and virus blockade."
Professor Bartlett said the research was an example of HMRI working with Australian industry "to determine the potential of this milk protein".
"It has huge potential as a therapeutic. With this partnership, we're able to explore that in a meaningful way," he said.
The product the company is developing is made from "Australian cow's milk whey".
It aims to reduce the incidence of common colds and flu-like illnesses, along with more severe diseases that can follow such infections.
Michael Perich, Noumi chief executive, said "the health benefits of lactoferrin are well known".
"Our collaborative endeavour with the University of Newcastle is geared towards discovering even more therapeutic uses for this potent protein," he said.
"The initial outcomes of our research are heartening, and we eagerly await the results of subsequent trials," he said.
Professor Bartlett also works with pharmaceutical company Ena Respiratory on a separate nose spray that aims to stop respiratory viruses in the nose.
IN THE NEWS:
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.