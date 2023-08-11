Alleged puppy thieves have been charged after an alleged break and enter at a Maitland home.
At 2.30pm on Thursday, police attended a reserve on Sempill Street in Maitland as part of an investigation into an alleged break and enter, where a puppy and guitars were allegedly stolen.
Police said they located a puppy locked in a tent at the reserve, believed to have been the animal stolen.
A short time later, police said a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man arrived at the reserve. They were arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station.
The woman was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company - steal and the man was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company - steal, and dispose property theft - serious indictable offence.
Police were happy to report that the puppy was uninjured and has since returned home.
The man and woman were both refused bail and scheduled to appear before Maitland Local Court on Friday.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
