A six-bedroom disability group home has been proposed in Islington in plans recommended for approval by Newcastle council.
The proposed group home on Islington Street would provide accommodation and care for residents with disabilities that require support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The site was formerly used as a car yard. Existing structures would be demolished and replaced by a three-storey building containing six, two-bedroom dwellings and an office with sleeping facilities for carers.
It would be operated by Newcastle based NDIS organisation '4U Care'.
Newcastle councillors will assess the application on August 15. The matter has been delegated to councillors as the proposed height of 11.8 metres is 25.8 per cent higher than the development standard.
Three objections were submitted in response to the plans, including two from the same household. The submissions raised concerns about traffic and parking, saying on-street car parks were already "overcrowded".
The proposal includes seven off-street car parks, including four for staff, two for vans to transport residents and a visitors spot, which the council said met the minimum parking requirement of five spaces.
The plans say a maximum of six carers will be on-site at any given time between 6am and 10pm, while two overnight carers will be at the premises between 10pm and 6am.
The site is adjoined by a vacant lot on Maitland Road, which was previously a service station. A development application for a new petrol station and carwash is being assessed by the council.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
