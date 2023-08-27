The bushfire danger period will begin on September 1 in the Hunter as emergency services warn of a hot, dry season ahead.
Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter will begin the bushfire danger period a month ahead of the rest of the region. During the danger period, permits are required for burning activities.
It comes as the NSW government plans to roll out more than 200 digital fire warning signs, which will be automatically updated each day in line with fire danger ratings on the RFS website. The ratings are informed by data from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The digital upgrade means RFS volunteers will no longer need to manually change the signs daily.
The signs use the revised Australian Fire Danger Rating System, which includes four categories for fire danger: moderate (green), high (yellow), extreme (orange) and catastrophic (red), with actions for the community at each level. On days when there is minimal risk, 'no rating' is used.
"The new fire danger rating system introduced last season is the biggest change to fire danger rating science in more than 60 years," NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers said.
"The way fire danger ratings are communicated has been improved and simplified, to make it easier for our communities to make decisions to stay safe on days of fire danger risk."
Eleven of 32 areas entering the danger period on September 1 are doing so a month earlier than usual, with growth of vegetation after three years of wet weather adding to the heightened fire risk.
Fire activity has already increased across NSW and Section 44 bush fire emergency declarations are in place for Kempsey, Nambucca and Clarence Valley.
Section 44 arrangements ensure coordinated efforts are in place to battle the almost 30 fires burning across the region.
Hundreds of volunteer firefighters, with the help of aircrews and a new Chinook helicopter, are working to contain fires across NSW.
"Wet weather over the last three years has caused prolific growth, and as we move out of this incredibly wet period the bushfire risk is returning to NSW," Commissioner Rogers said.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said everybody needed to start preparing for bushfire season as fire activity increased across NSW.
"Hazard reduction efforts have been hampered by weather conditions following three years of significant and record rainfall," he said.
"The latest bushfire danger period declarations put landholders on notice that they need to take action and consider how to reduce the risk for themselves and their communities.
"As the weather starts to heat up, it's time to take simple steps like reducing vegetation around properties and cleaning gutters to reduce the amount of fuel."
"We are bracing for a potentially dangerous bushfire season," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.
"We are expecting a return to hot and dry conditions.
"These new digital signs are another tool to help warn communities about the risk.
"This also ensures locals get up-to-the-minute info about the fire risk."
