Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

New digital fire warning signs as 2023 bushfire danger period starts in Upper Hunter

Updated August 28 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bushfire danger period will begin on September 1 in the Hunter as emergency services warn of a hot, dry season ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.