Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty has acknowledged long-standing community concerns about the health of the Myall River.
But a solution to the multi-faceted problems that plague the river's estuary' was yet to be finalised.
Ms Moriarty and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington visited the area on Thursday.
They were originally scheduled to travel with the Myall River Action Group, which has been working to improve the river since 2008.
It came after the government suggested there may be concerns with the member's attendance following a probity check.
Ms Moriarty and Ms Washington instead toured the area with the Tea Gardens Progress Association.
Premier Chris Minns appeared to be unaware of the incident when it was raised during a press conference on Friday.
Speaking next to Mr Minns, Ms Moriarty said the visit to the area had been extremely useful.
"We had the opportunity to talk to oyster farmers and meet with community members and community groups about the state of the waterways across the region," she said.
"It was fantastic to hear from them about their ideas and to hear local concerns."
Regarding the government's commitment to a long-term solution to the siltation at the mouth of the Myall River, Ms Moriarty said work was ongoing with multiple government agencies.
"We had a few agencies there, including mine (Agriculture and Regional NSW), we also had Fisheries and Maritime," she said.
"We will work across government to work out the program and priorities for how dredging operations work across the area.
"We certainly heard a lot of feedback about people's interest in that issue (dredging) and I'll take it back and talk to my colleagues in the government about that."
