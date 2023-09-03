Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Simpson rides the rollercoaster of GF emotions in Newcastle RL

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 3 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendon Simpson. Picture by Marina Neil
Brendon Simpson. Picture by Marina Neil

RETIRING prop Brendon Simpson has felt all the emotions of Newcastle Rugby League grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.