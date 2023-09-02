Maitland have produced one of the most dominant grand-final performances in Newcastle Rugby League history to claim back-to-back premierships.
The Pickers blew Souths off the park, winning the 2023 decider 46-10 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
Maitland halfback Brock Lamb was outstanding and seemed to have a hand in everything, as the defending champions blew out to a 38-point lead by half-time.
In last year's Newcastle RL showdown the Pickers beat Macquarie 40-4, Wests got up 36-0 over Cessnock in 2019, Lakes triumphed 40-24 against Nelson Bay in 2006 and Wests breezed past Souths 51-14 in 1998.
It's the first time Maitland have clinched successive titles since 2010-2011 and emulates the club's efforts of 1933-1934, just behind a hat-trick from 1956 to 1958.
Pickers second-rower Lincoln Smith landed a first-half double inside half-an-hour either side of a Lamb penalty goal.
Lamb sold a dummy and sliced through on the 30-minute mark, sparking a one-sided finish to the term after Souths winger Jacob Afflick was put on report and sent to the sin bin.
Maitland trio Daniel Langbridge, Matt Soper-Lawler and Gary Anderson all crossed in quick succession down the right edge for a 38-0 lead at the main break.
Lamb kicked all six shots at goal in the opening 40 minutes while Chad O'Donnell also added a conversion.
Langbridge continued the carnage shortly after the break, nabbing his second try of the afternoon.
With 12 minutes remaining Souths utility Jarom Haines capitalised on one of his first touches to get Souths on the board.
Lions centre Jhett Butler followed suit but on the left edge to help limit the damage on the scoreboard.
Pickers substitute Luke Knight capped off the grand final with a try near full-time, pouncing on a Lamb grubber.
Prior to kick-off a minute silence was observed for former Maitland, Newcastle and NSW Country representative Brett Christiansen, who died on Friday night.
In the lower grades, Wests (reserves) and Lakes (under 19s) held trophies aloft.
