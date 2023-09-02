Newcastle Herald
Maitland to honour Brett Christiansen in Newcastle RL grand final

Updated September 2 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:25pm
Brett Christiansen. Picture Facebook via Maitland Pickers
Brett Christiansen. Picture Facebook via Maitland Pickers

MAITLAND will don black armbands and observe a minute's silence amid today's Newcastle Rugby League grand final in honour of former player Brett Christiansen.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

