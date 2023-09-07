Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Hunter Jobs Alliance calls for Tafe New Industries Training Centre

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter Jobs Alliance has renewed its push for the establishment of a TAFE New Industries Training Centre in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.