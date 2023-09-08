Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby Union: Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman out to force issue in Super Rugby trial

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman is hoping to secure a full-time Super Rugby contract with the Western Force. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman is hoping to secure a full-time Super Rugby contract with the Western Force. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman and the players had a message for Donny Freeman when the breakaway departed on the eve of the Shute Shield finals to take up a short-term contract with the Western Force - 'Go and don't come back'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.