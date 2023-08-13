Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Wildfires ponder 'what if' after heartbreaking play-off loss

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 13 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires' No.8 George Noa hits the ball up in the loss to Norths. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires' No.8 George Noa hits the ball up in the loss to Norths. Picture by Stewart Hazell

COACH Scott Coleman knows the Hunter Wildfires have taken another step as a club but, for the moment, the passionate mentor can help but wonder 'what if'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.