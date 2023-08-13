COACH Scott Coleman knows the Hunter Wildfires have taken another step as a club but, for the moment, the passionate mentor can help but wonder 'what if'.
The Wildfires threw everything at minor premiers Norths in the Shute Shield play-off at North Sydney Oval on Saturday only to fall agonisingly short 23-17.
With time up, the visitors had the ball centimetres from the Shoremen's tryline when they had a 50-50 penalty call at the ruck go against them.
It was another 'what if' moment.
What if the best breakaway in the competition Donny Freeman had not have departed for the Western Force two weeks before the finals?
What if Hamish Moore hadn't been sidelined for four games with nerve damage?
What if in-form No.8 Tiueiti Asi hadn't have been controversially suspended after being cited on video evidence?
What if the Wildfires had been awarded a penalty for clear shoulder charge on winger Veni Vahai that knocked him into touch five metres short of the tryline on Saturday?
"I think we were the better team," Coleman said. "It is disappointing at the moment. I'm sure when the dust settles, we will be happy. There are a lot of what ifs from the past few weeks. Tiueti's suspension was a joke. We didn't get much bounce of the ball."
A month ago the Wildfires sat top of the table, only to drop four of the final five games. In the end, a 31-26 triumph over West Harbour in the penultimate round was enough to secure a spot in the play-offs for the first time in club history.
They lost to Norths 43-28 in the final round - after which Asi was suspended.
Moore made a shock return from injury in the play-off as a recharged Wildfires went toe-to-toe with the minor premiers.
"I am definitely proud of the way the boys bounced back from the week before," Coleman said. "We had heaps of energy. They got one soft try through a mix-up in defence. We had our chances at the end to win it. We were on their line and got pinged for a penalty. Lots of calls didn't go our way.
"Hamish Moore was outstanding. He is what we are about. Good, country kid. Honest. Throws himself at everything with 110 per cent commitment. He is our No.1 retention target."
Norths took control early. They pressured the Wildfires' line and hooker James Mangan burrowed over for 7-0.
Connor Winchester replied for the Wildfires with a penalty and then individual try, throwing a dummy and charging through two tackles to put the visitors up 10-7.
Norths back-rower Boston Kerapa strolled through the middle of the ruck to give the home side a 14-10 advantage at half-time.
Norths fly-half Jude Gibbs landed a penalty to extend the gap to 17-10 three minutes into the second half.
Hooker Andrew Tuala crashed over for his 17th try of the campaign to level at 17-all in the 51st minute. Penalties to Gibbs in the 58th and 75th completed the scoring.
