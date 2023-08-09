HUNTER Wildfires No.8 Tiueti Asi has been suspended for six matches by the Shute Shield judiciary and will miss the sudden-death play-off against Norths at North Sydney Oval on Saturday.
Asi was found guilty of contacting the eye area of a player at a hearing on Tuesday night after being cited by Norths on video evidence.
The incident happened in the first-half of the Wildfires' 43-28 loss to the Shoreman at North Sydney Oval in the final round last Saturday.
Asi came in behind Nathan Russell and wrapped his arm around the neck and head of the Norths winger during a melee.
Russell had retaliated after a tipping tackle from Wildfires centre Ueta Tufaga, who was sent to the sin bin.
The case was held via video conference and the three-man judiciary panel, which included former international referee Peter Marshall ruled that Asi made contact with the eye area.
The charged was deemed middle range and Asi received an eight-week suspension, which was reduced to six because of a good record.
"As a club we are shattered for him," Wildfires general manager Stuart Pinkerton said. "At no stage was there fingers in the eye. Tiueti has placed his wrist across the player's face and pulled him out of the melee. We argued that the contact was around the temple."
Asi is the first player to be suspended in first grade since the Wildfires' return to the Shute Shield in 2020
His suspension follows the departure by openside breakaway Donny Freeman to the Western Force and a nerve injury to Hamish Moore.
George Noa, Travis Gifford and Francis Ieremia are among the options to come in at No.8.
"It is heart-breaking for Tiueti," PInkerton said. "It is our first semi and he is rubbed out. He and Tommy Watson have been our most consistent performers all year."
The Wildfires were top of the ladder after 13 rounds but have lost four of the final five rounds to drop to sixth.
Norths are the minor premiers.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
