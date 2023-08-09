Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Tiueti Asi suspended for six-matches in blow to Hunter Wildfires' finals hopes

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires No.8 Tiueti Asi was suspended for six matches for dangerous contact to the face of Norths player. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires No.8 Tiueti Asi was suspended for six matches for dangerous contact to the face of Norths player. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires No.8 Tiueti Asi has been suspended for six matches by the Shute Shield judiciary and will miss the sudden-death play-off against Norths at North Sydney Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.