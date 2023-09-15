Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

How the crucial work of Newcastle's Palliative Care Service at Calvary Mater began 40 years ago

By Mike Scanlon
September 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haematologist Pam Harrison with her 1896 artwork of the rescue of the port lifeboat by a tug skippered by her great-grandfather, Henry Newton. Picture: Mike Scanlon
Haematologist Pam Harrison with her 1896 artwork of the rescue of the port lifeboat by a tug skippered by her great-grandfather, Henry Newton. Picture: Mike Scanlon

THERE are many community heroes in the Hunter Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.