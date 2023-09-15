"We continued to improvise. Sister Brendan used hospital oxygen cylinders and I provided my luggage trolley to transport them. We did not have floatation mattresses to prevent bed sores so we used blow-up rubber li-los (camping mattresses) using water instead of air; when a bed was needed Sister Brendan would take a hospital brass bed, taken apart by wardsmen, to pack in her station wagon and she would then re-assemble it in the patient's home," Dr Harrison said.