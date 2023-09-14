ALEX Wells was a 16-year-old rookie when playing his first Newcastle baseball grand final.
A decade on and with major league experience now under his belt, Belmont pitcher Wells returns to the same mound in search of a fourth title.
Minor premiers Belmont meet White Sox, a repeat of Wells' maiden decider in 2013, at Toronto's Waterboard Oval on Saturday (2pm).
"I was a young 16-year-old chomping at the bit to play my first, first-grade final. Being a Belmont junior all I wanted to do was play for first grade," Wells told the Newcastle Herald.
Left-armer Wells recalls throwing in his maiden showdown but says "I didn't last very long. I only went three innings. It was pretty close and I got the pitch count up too high pretty quick".
He enjoyed success in three grand finals (2013-2015), part of Belmont's nine straight victories (2008-2016), before heading overseas to play professionally.
Wells came home this year and finds himself among familiar faces such as Chris Hook, Sam Brown, Mark Dries and Jake Amos.
"I've definitely got more experience now and I definitely know the game a bit more, but I still get that anxiousness and nerves before a big game. That doesn't change at all. I can guarantee I'll be nervous when I wake up on Saturday morning," he said.
Wells feels confident he's overcome elbow issues, saying "it's held up pretty good".
In terms of his own career the former Baltimore Orioles representative, now a father to two-month-old daughter Parker, says "I probably won't be going back to the US but I won't count out playing ABL [Australian Baseball League] in the future. I think I'll take this summer off just to be a dad and have some quality time at home".
Belmont beat rivals Toronto in the major semi a fortnight ago to qualify for a 31st consecutive decider.
Four-time defending champions Toronto (2017-2019, 2022) were then eliminated in Sunday's preliminary final at Boomerang Park, going down to White Sox after an extra innings.
White Sox most recently played on the main stage in 2013 and last claimed the crown in 1986.
