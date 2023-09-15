A man has been charged after police allegedly caught him driving 224km/h in a 100km/h zone in Port Stephens.
Newcastle Traffic and Highway Patrol police were conducting roadside speed checks on Nelson Bay Road, Fern Bay, about 11.40pm on September 14, when they detected a sedan allegedly travelling at "high speed".
Police will allege in court, the vehicle's speed was recorded at 224km/h in a signposted 100km/h zone on Nelson Bay Road at Fullerton Cove.
Highway patrol police said the Mazda 3 was fitted with a dash-cam that was seized.
Officers allege that just before passing the police car, the man had driven across Stockton Bridge at 204km/h, which is an 80 zone.
The 23-year-old male driver was stopped and issued a notice to attend court for exceeding speed greater than 45km/h, and driving speed/manner dangerous.
His licence was suspended, and his number plates were seized for three months.
He is due to appear before Newcastle Local Court on October 26.
