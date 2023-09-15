Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

224km/h in a 100km/h zone on Nelson Bay Road, Fullerton Cove

Updated September 15 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was stopped by police. Picture by NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol
The man was stopped by police. Picture by NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol

A man has been charged after police allegedly caught him driving 224km/h in a 100km/h zone in Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.